Families beg to close beach where 3 d...

Families beg to close beach where 3 died as sand gave way

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Times

Brandy Smith, left; Kole Smith, center, and Sandra Smith, right, speak to reporters following a court hearing Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Atlantic City, N. J., at which their family asked a judge to order a section of beach in North Wildwood, N,J., to be permanently closed. Brad Smith was walking on the beach in July 2012 when the sand near the water's edge gave way, plunging him and Brandy into the swirling waters of an inlet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump! Feb 8 Joel 3
Thanks Feb 6 Lindamacyorky 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 2 lcw45 314
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb 1 Honking Pharts 18
Who finances them? Jan 30 Josh 1
News Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07) Jan 27 wonkashoreboy 38
Dems cutting their own throats! Jan 27 Josh 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,016 • Total comments across all topics: 278,771,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC