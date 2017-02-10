Families beg to close beach where 3 died as sand gave way

Brandy Smith, left; Kole Smith, center, and Sandra Smith, right, speak to reporters following a court hearing Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Atlantic City, N. J., at which their family asked a judge to order a section of beach in North Wildwood, N,J., to be permanently closed. Brad Smith was walking on the beach in July 2012 when the sand near the water's edge gave way, plunging him and Brandy into the swirling waters of an inlet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.