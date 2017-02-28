Exhibit Space Almost Sold Out for Eas...

Exhibit Space Almost Sold Out for Eastern Coatings Show

The Eastern Coatings Federation announced that booth space in the exhibit hall is almost full to capacity, with more than 85% of the booth spaces already sold for the 2017 Eastern Coatings Show. "We are pleased with the overwhelming support for this important conference," said Daniel Canavan III, chairman of the 2017 ECS.

