Driver charged in fatal crash that ki...

Driver charged in fatal crash that killed 2 in Atlantic County

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: NJ.com

ATLANTIC CITY -- A Pennsylvania man has been charged with two counts of death by auto in connection with a head-on collision in Estelle Manor nearly two years ago, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Diane Ruberton said in a statement. Albert Tolley, 63, of Malvern, was arrested Thursday in Cape May County by US Marshals and was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a March 1 detention hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Feb 22 Josh 2
Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12) Feb 14 Jerry Stonr 3
Trump! Feb 8 Joel 3
Thanks Feb 6 Lindamacyorky 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 2 lcw45 314
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb 1 Honking Pharts 18
Who finances them? Jan 30 Josh 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC