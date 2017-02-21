Driver charged in fatal crash that killed 2 in Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY -- A Pennsylvania man has been charged with two counts of death by auto in connection with a head-on collision in Estelle Manor nearly two years ago, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Diane Ruberton said in a statement. Albert Tolley, 63, of Malvern, was arrested Thursday in Cape May County by US Marshals and was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a March 1 detention hearing.

