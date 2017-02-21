Dense fog advisory starts day with po...

Dense fog advisory starts day with potential for record warmth in N.J.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Jersey Journal

A dense fog advisory was issued for a large part of New Jersey Thursday, but the fog should lift as the day unfolds and set the stage for very mild conditions for late February. Temperatures are already in the 40s across much of the state as of 6:30 a.m. and are expected to threaten records this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warlocks mc (Sep '07) 1 hr Jay420 315
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Feb 22 Josh 2
Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12) Feb 14 Jerry Stonr 3
Trump! Feb 8 Joel 3
Thanks Feb 6 Lindamacyorky 1
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb 1 Honking Pharts 18
Who finances them? Jan 30 Josh 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,296 • Total comments across all topics: 279,138,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC