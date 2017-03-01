Convicted sex offender admits to chil...

Convicted sex offender admits to child pornography offense

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

ATLANTIC CITY -- A city resident and registered sex offender admitted he persuaded a minor in Texas to send him sexually explicit material over the Internet, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Diane Ruberton said Tuesday. Following a joint investigation launched by the prosecutor's office and authorities in Texas, Sherman W. Miller, 49, was arrested Feb. 4, 2016, and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, obscenity, failure to register as a sex offender and failure to notify as a sex offender a change of address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 25 Jay420 315
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Feb 22 Josh 2
Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12) Feb 14 Jerry Stonr 3
Trump! Feb 8 Joel 3
Thanks Feb 6 Lindamacyorky 1
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb 1 Honking Pharts 18
Who finances them? Jan 30 Josh 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Atlantic County was issued at March 01 at 2:45PM EST

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC