Convicted sex offender admits to child pornography offense
ATLANTIC CITY -- A city resident and registered sex offender admitted he persuaded a minor in Texas to send him sexually explicit material over the Internet, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Diane Ruberton said Tuesday. Following a joint investigation launched by the prosecutor's office and authorities in Texas, Sherman W. Miller, 49, was arrested Feb. 4, 2016, and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, obscenity, failure to register as a sex offender and failure to notify as a sex offender a change of address.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb 25
|Jay420
|315
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Feb 22
|Josh
|2
|Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|Jerry Stonr
|3
|Trump!
|Feb 8
|Joel
|3
|Thanks
|Feb 6
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11)
|Feb 1
|Honking Pharts
|18
|Who finances them?
|Jan 30
|Josh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC