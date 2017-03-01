Convicted sex offender admits to child pornography offense

ATLANTIC CITY -- A city resident and registered sex offender admitted he persuaded a minor in Texas to send him sexually explicit material over the Internet, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Diane Ruberton said Tuesday. Following a joint investigation launched by the prosecutor's office and authorities in Texas, Sherman W. Miller, 49, was arrested Feb. 4, 2016, and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, obscenity, failure to register as a sex offender and failure to notify as a sex offender a change of address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.