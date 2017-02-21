Christie turned down another Trump job, report says
TRENTON -- When Gov. Chris Christie lunched with President Donald Trump at the White House last week, he reportedly got more than a plate of meatloaf -- he also got another job offer from Trump. Politico reported that after lunch , Trump, a longtime friend and fellow Republican, asked the New Jersey governor if he'd like to be U.S. secretary of labor.
