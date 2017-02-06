Christie says no to punishing Icahn for closing Trump Taj Mahal
TRENTON -- Saying the measure represents the New Jersey Legislature "at its worst," Gov. Chris Christie on Monday vetoed legislation that he called "a transparent attempt" to punish billionaire investor Carl Icahn from closing the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City last year. The bill would have suspended the gambling license of any New Jersey casino that "substantially closed" last year or in the future.
