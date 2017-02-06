Christie says no to punishing Icahn f...

Christie says no to punishing Icahn for closing Trump Taj Mahal

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- Saying the measure represents the New Jersey Legislature "at its worst," Gov. Chris Christie on Monday vetoed legislation that he called "a transparent attempt" to punish billionaire investor Carl Icahn from closing the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City last year. The bill would have suspended the gambling license of any New Jersey casino that "substantially closed" last year or in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thanks 22 hr Lindamacyorky 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 2 lcw45 314
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb 1 Honking Pharts 18
Who finances them? Jan 30 Josh 1
News Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07) Jan 27 wonkashoreboy 38
Dems cutting their own throats! Jan 27 Josh 1
Trump! Jan 26 Josh 2
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC