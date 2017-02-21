Casino employee's tip leads to Atlant...

Casino employee's tip leads to Atlantic City shooting suspect arrest, cops say

Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

ATLANTIC CITY -- A tip from a casino employee led to the arrest of a city man wanted for a January shooting. Sharod Taylor, 29, was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

