Cape May County 4-Hers Represent County at 2017 NJ State Agricultural Convention
The New Jersey State Agricultural Youth Ambassadors Reception was held Feb. 8, as part of the New Jersey State Agricultural Convention in Atlantic City. Outstanding Senior 4-H Member Annabella Halbruner, a member of the Wranglers and Teen Ambassadors Clubs, and Mina LaFrance, Outstanding Junior 4-H Member and a member of the Star Hollow Riders Club, represented the Cape May County Board of Agriculture and the 4-H Youth Development Program with an exhibit on beach plum agriculture in Cape May County.
