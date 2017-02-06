Brisk NJ online gambling growth predi...

Brisk NJ online gambling growth predicted to slow in 2017

Read more: NJ.com

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement reported online gambling revenues rose 32 percent in 2016, to $197 million. But an industry report says that growth will be halved in 2017 thanks in part to a limited pool of Garden State online poker players.

