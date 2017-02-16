Atlantic City reaches $72 million tax settlement with Borgata

New Jersey's state overseer has reached a deal with the Borgata that will pay Atlantic City's top casino $72 million to settle a long-running tax dispute that had threatened to push the cash-strapped city into bankruptcy. The deal announced Wednesday by Jeff Chiesa, a former U.S. senator and New Jersey attorney general, was for less than half the amount the city owed the casino from a series of successful tax appeals the gambling hall filed.

