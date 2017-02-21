Another spring-like winter day soars near record territory

Parks across New Jersey were bustling again on Saturday, and lots of people were decked out in shorts and T-shirts as temperatures climbed into the spring-like 70s on the final Saturday of February -- a month that's supposed to be bitterly cold. Although the mercury was as much as 25 to 30 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year, except in coastal areas, no daily records were broken across the Garden State, according to the National Weather Service.

