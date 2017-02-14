A third day of school delays as winte...

A third day of school delays as winter wind blows through New Jersey

Winter weather had an effect on New Jersey's morning commute Monday, with many North Jersey schools delaying the opening of school for a third straight school day. A combination of snow, black ice and high winds led some districts to make the decision on Sunday night, while others made a late decision on Monday morning after a check of local road conditions.

