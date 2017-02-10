5 Scientific Reasons to Sleep Butt Naked

Shedding your threads before tucking in will help you snooze more soundly, says Men's Health sleep advisor W. Christopher Winter, M.D. Your body temperature declines as you doze and climbs before you wake up, but clothing can interfere with this natural fluctuation, Dr. Winter says. The extra insulation can make you too hot as your temperature drops, leading to tossing and turning and waking up sweaty in the middle of the night.

