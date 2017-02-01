3 arrested after 2 guns, pot found in car, cops say
ATLANTIC CITY -- Two men and a woman was arrested after police in Atlantic City found two handguns and marijuana in a car during a traffic stop, authorities said. Police said they smelled raw, unburnt marijuana after pulling over the car at Arctic and New York avenues around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
