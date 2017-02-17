2 charged in gunfire reported at Atlantic City school, police say
ATLANTIC CITY -- A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were arrested in connection with a report of shots fired on the grounds of the Uptown School Complex earlier this month. Police responded on Feb. 3 to the school located off Madison Avenue and reportedly found "evidence of shots being fired."
Read more at The Jersey Journal.
