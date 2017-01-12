Your Money-How to use year-end summaries to spend less and save more

NEW YORK, Jan 12 Is your money vice too many movies? A costly dry cleaning habit? Too much wine? It is time to look at the year-end spending summary available from your bank or credit card issuer - or a tracking service like Mint.com - to get a reality check that could help you make better choices in 2017. For Barak Kassar, a 50-year-old businessman in San Francisco, it was Uber that broke the bank in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.