You can now take a Trump casino tour in Atlantic City, report says
ATLANTIC CITY -- From his Atlantic City beginnings at a little-known casino called Trump's World's Fair to the sprawling -- and ill-fated -- Trump Taj Mahal, visitors can now experience President Donald Trump's Jersey Shore journey via a new tour, called Donald Trump's Gambling Heritage Tour, according to phillymag.com . Tour guide Levi Fox, a 36-year-old lifelong Somers Point resident, Temple University Ph.D. student and lecturer, and long-time historic tour guide, leads groups of curious tourists along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, pointing out Trump's former properties and telling stories of how he acquired -- and lost -- his seaside enterprise, phillymag.com said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump!
|7 hr
|Josh
|2
|More Family Friendly Stores
|Jan 20
|kelly
|1
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Jan 19
|Josh
|1
|A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14)
|Jan 11
|JOSH
|2
|Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|98
|Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Jan 3
|Musikologist
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC