You can now take a Trump casino tour ...

You can now take a Trump casino tour in Atlantic City, report says

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

ATLANTIC CITY -- From his Atlantic City beginnings at a little-known casino called Trump's World's Fair to the sprawling -- and ill-fated -- Trump Taj Mahal, visitors can now experience President Donald Trump's Jersey Shore journey via a new tour, called Donald Trump's Gambling Heritage Tour, according to phillymag.com . Tour guide Levi Fox, a 36-year-old lifelong Somers Point resident, Temple University Ph.D. student and lecturer, and long-time historic tour guide, leads groups of curious tourists along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, pointing out Trump's former properties and telling stories of how he acquired -- and lost -- his seaside enterprise, phillymag.com said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump! 7 hr Josh 2
More Family Friendly Stores Jan 20 kelly 1
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Jan 19 Josh 1
News A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14) Jan 11 JOSH 2
News Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 98
Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12) Jan 3 Musikologist 12
the real truth about the jews Dec 29 Fitus T Bluster 2
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,194 • Total comments across all topics: 278,280,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC