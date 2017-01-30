Vernon students, parents simmer over ...

Vernon students, parents simmer over trip being curtailed

20 hrs ago

Schools Superintendent Art DiBenedetto is standing by his decision to deny nearly 100 students planning to engage in a state-level marketing and entrepreneurship competition in Atlantic City next month an extra day to attend the program's awards ceremony, but his decision has many students and parents simmering with anger. For high school students throughout New Jersey, the annual event -- which is scheduled this year for Feb. 21-23 -- marks the culmination of months of preparation and projects undertaken through their involvement in DECA, an international organization of business-minded students formerly known as "Distributive Education Clubs of America."

