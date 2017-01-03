US yanks funds from unbuilt N.J. windmill farm
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - A plan to build windmills off the New Jersey coast that has already burned through nearly $11 million and remains dead in the water is being cut off from further government funding. The U.S. Department of Energy says Fishermen's Energy failed to meet a Dec. 31 deadline to have a power purchase agreement in place.
