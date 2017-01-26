Underused casino bus parking lot to become detox center
A long-established Atlantic City company plans to convert part of a property it owns to cut back on a dying business and move into a growth industry. Ole Hansen & Sons received approval Thursday from the city's Zoning Board for a related company to start a drug and alcohol detoxification facility in a hotel-type building that Hansen formerly used as overnight rooms for casino-bus drivers at its Atlantic City Transportation Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who finances them?
|2 hr
|Josh
|1
|Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07)
|Fri
|wonkashoreboy
|38
|Dems cutting their own throats!
|Jan 27
|Josh
|1
|Trump!
|Jan 26
|Josh
|2
|More Family Friendly Stores
|Jan 20
|kelly
|1
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Jan 19
|Josh
|1
|A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14)
|Jan 11
|JOSH
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC