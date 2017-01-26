Underused casino bus parking lot to b...

Underused casino bus parking lot to become detox center

Yesterday Read more: New Jersey Herald

A long-established Atlantic City company plans to convert part of a property it owns to cut back on a dying business and move into a growth industry. Ole Hansen & Sons received approval Thursday from the city's Zoning Board for a related company to start a drug and alcohol detoxification facility in a hotel-type building that Hansen formerly used as overnight rooms for casino-bus drivers at its Atlantic City Transportation Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

