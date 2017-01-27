Three Watertown High School students ...

Three Watertown High School students selected for Carnegie Hall performance

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Three Watertown High School students who have had a love of sharing their vocal talents since elementary school will head to New York City next month to be part of the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. One of the three was also selected for the inaugural Honors Performance Series at Sydney Opera House scheduled for July and another has been accepted into the All-Eastern Mixed Choir, sponsored by the National Association for Music Education, which will host a concert in April in Atlantic City, N.J. The WHS Music Department will host a benefit concert, “Bridge to Carnegie,” on Monday night to raise trip funds for the three students and their Honors Performance trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07) 6 hr wonkashoreboy 38
Dems cutting their own throats! 16 hr Josh 1
Trump! Thu Josh 2
More Family Friendly Stores Jan 20 kelly 1
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Jan 19 Josh 1
News A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14) Jan 11 JOSH 2
News Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 98
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,292 • Total comments across all topics: 278,326,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC