Three Watertown High School students selected for Carnegie Hall performance

Three Watertown High School students who have had a love of sharing their vocal talents since elementary school will head to New York City next month to be part of the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. One of the three was also selected for the inaugural Honors Performance Series at Sydney Opera House scheduled for July and another has been accepted into the All-Eastern Mixed Choir, sponsored by the National Association for Music Education, which will host a concert in April in Atlantic City, N.J. The WHS Music Department will host a benefit concert, “Bridge to Carnegie,” on Monday night to raise trip funds for the three students and their Honors Performance trip.

