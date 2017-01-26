Suspect arrested in connection with 2014 slaying of Absecon man
Police have made an arrest in connection with the 2014 slaying of an Absecon man, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. Alexander Campbell, 24, of Atlantic City, was charged on Wednesday with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, the statement said.
