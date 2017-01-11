Straub says red tape discourages inve...

Straub says red tape discourages investment in Atlantic City

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Developer Glenn Straub speaks to reporters after a hearing at the New Jersey Casino Control Commission in Atlantic City N.J. on Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017. Straub says he does not need a casino license to reopen the former Revel casino, but some state regulators insist that he does.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14) 17 hr JOSH 2
News Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 98
Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12) Jan 3 Musikologist 12
the real truth about the jews Dec 29 Fitus T Bluster 2
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12) Dec '16 101resident 10
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC