Straub says red tape discourages investment in Atlantic City
Developer Glenn Straub speaks to reporters after a hearing at the New Jersey Casino Control Commission in Atlantic City N.J. on Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017. Straub says he does not need a casino license to reopen the former Revel casino, but some state regulators insist that he does.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14)
|17 hr
|JOSH
|2
|Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|98
|Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Jan 3
|Musikologist
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|101resident
|10
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC