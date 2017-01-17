Stolen motorcycle recovered after Atlantic City foot pursuit
What started as a report of a man fleeing the scene of an accident at Caesar's Hotel and Casino on Friday evolved into much more when it was learned that the motorcycle the fleeing man was riding had been stolen. The motorcycle was found on the 1700 block of Pacific Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14)
|Jan 11
|JOSH
|2
|Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|98
|Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Jan 3
|Musikologist
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|101resident
|10
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC