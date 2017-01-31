Snow showers, reduced visibility expe...

Snow showers, reduced visibility expected for parts of South Jersey

The National Weather Service said it is expecting snow showers to hit certain parts of the Garden State this afternoon. People living in Atlantic City and areas to the south can expect to see scattered snow showers before 7 p.m., according to the NWS.

