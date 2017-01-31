Snow showers, reduced visibility expected for parts of South Jersey
The National Weather Service said it is expecting snow showers to hit certain parts of the Garden State this afternoon. People living in Atlantic City and areas to the south can expect to see scattered snow showers before 7 p.m., according to the NWS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who finances them?
|Mon
|Josh
|1
|Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07)
|Jan 27
|wonkashoreboy
|38
|Dems cutting their own throats!
|Jan 27
|Josh
|1
|Trump!
|Jan 26
|Josh
|2
|More Family Friendly Stores
|Jan 20
|kelly
|1
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Jan 19
|Josh
|1
|A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14)
|Jan 11
|JOSH
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC