Roof ripped off, train lines suspended, power outages as nor'easter kicks into gear
Thousands were without power mid-day Monday as gusty winds from the nor'easter knocked down trees and wires all over New Jersey. As of 1 p.m., more than 17,000 customers were in the dark, with the Jersey Shore the hardest hit.
