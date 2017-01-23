Roof ripped off, train lines suspende...

Roof ripped off, train lines suspended, power outages as nor'easter kicks into gear

8 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Thousands were without power mid-day Monday as gusty winds from the nor'easter knocked down trees and wires all over New Jersey. As of 1 p.m., more than 17,000 customers were in the dark, with the Jersey Shore the hardest hit.

Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

