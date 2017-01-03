Rarely seen silkscreen prints by Jacob Lawrence on view at the Phillips Collection
The Phillips Collection presents an exhibition featuring 15 rarely seen silkscreen prints created by American artist Jacob Lawrence between 1986 and 1997. The series portrays the life of Toussaint L'Ouverture , the former slave turned leader of Haiti's independence movement.
