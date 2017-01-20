Prosecutors: Man beaten with stones, body left in trash can
Prosecutors say an Atlantic City man used stones to fatally beat another man and then left his body in a trash can. Thomas Green faces murder and weapons charges in the death of 52-year-old city resident Ricky Ward.
