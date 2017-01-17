President Trump's many connections to...

President Trump's many connections to New Jersey

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

President Donald Trump may have been born and raised in New York, but he's certainly no stranger to New Jersey. In fact, Trump is the first president since Woodrow Wilson with such a robust connection to the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More Family Friendly Stores 23 hr kelly 1
Trump! Thu Josh 1
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Thu Josh 1
News A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14) Jan 11 JOSH 2
News Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 98
Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12) Jan 3 Musikologist 12
the real truth about the jews Dec 29 Fitus T Bluster 2
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Atlantic County was issued at January 21 at 10:56AM EST

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,117,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC