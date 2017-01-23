Power outages climb to more than 20K in N.J. from nor'easter
As a nor'easter works its way up the Atlantic Coast, people in New Jersey are increasingly feeling the effect and the worst may be yet to come. About 22,000 homes and businesses are without power as of noon, with Jersey Central Power & Light's coverage area accounting for more than half of the outages.
