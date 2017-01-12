Pitman police team with local brewery for fundraiser

Kelly Green Brewery in Pitman is hosting a fundraiser for the Pitman Police Department to help officers reach their goals for the annual Police Unity Tour. (Joe Warner PITMAN -- The Pitman Police Department has teamed up with Kelly Green Brewery to hold a fundraiser for officers making the roughly 250 miles bike ride down to Washington D.C. this spring to honor fallen officers in the annual Police Unity Tour .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.