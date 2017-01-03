Nursing home resident sold heroin to another resident, cops say

STAFFORD -- A resident of a Stafford Township nursing home and rehabilitation center sold heroin to another resident who later overdosed on the drug, police said Thursday. Walter Gibbs, 59, of Atlantic City, was charged Saturday with possession of heroin and possession with intent to distribute the opioid after investigators linked him to an overdose at the Manahawkin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Friday night, Stafford police said in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.