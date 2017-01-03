Nursing home resident sold heroin to another resident, cops say
STAFFORD -- A resident of a Stafford Township nursing home and rehabilitation center sold heroin to another resident who later overdosed on the drug, police said Thursday. Walter Gibbs, 59, of Atlantic City, was charged Saturday with possession of heroin and possession with intent to distribute the opioid after investigators linked him to an overdose at the Manahawkin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Friday night, Stafford police said in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13)
|Tue
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|98
|Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Jan 3
|Musikologist
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|101resident
|10
|Proper Meal
|Nov '16
|lala
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC