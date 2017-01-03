Nursing home resident sold heroin to ...

Nursing home resident sold heroin to another resident, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

STAFFORD -- A resident of a Stafford Township nursing home and rehabilitation center sold heroin to another resident who later overdosed on the drug, police said Thursday. Walter Gibbs, 59, of Atlantic City, was charged Saturday with possession of heroin and possession with intent to distribute the opioid after investigators linked him to an overdose at the Manahawkin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Friday night, Stafford police said in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13) Tue Moses Kestenbaum ODA 98
Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12) Jan 3 Musikologist 12
the real truth about the jews Dec 29 Fitus T Bluster 2
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12) Dec '16 101resident 10
Proper Meal Nov '16 lala 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Atlantic County was issued at January 05 at 8:58PM EST

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,935 • Total comments across all topics: 277,645,011

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC