North Bergen housing agency gets $246,000 self-sufficiency grant
The North Bergen Housing Authority, whose public housing facilities include Cullum Tower, was awarded a $246,000 HUD grant for 2017 to expand services intended to promote residents' self-sufficiency. NORTH BERGEN -- More residents of public housing in North Bergen will have access to job training and other services intended to promote self-sufficiency, under a $246,000 grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, officials announced Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14)
|Jan 11
|JOSH
|2
|Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|98
|Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Jan 3
|Musikologist
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|101resident
|10
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC