North Bergen housing agency gets $246,000 self-sufficiency grant

The North Bergen Housing Authority, whose public housing facilities include Cullum Tower, was awarded a $246,000 HUD grant for 2017 to expand services intended to promote residents' self-sufficiency. NORTH BERGEN -- More residents of public housing in North Bergen will have access to job training and other services intended to promote self-sufficiency, under a $246,000 grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, officials announced Tuesday.

