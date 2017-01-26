NJ official who mocked women's march apologizes
Days after declining to apologize for posting internet memes mocking Saturday's women's march, Carman posted his apology on the same place he shared the denigrating jokes : his Facebook page. "I made an error in judgment with a meme [I] thought was amusing and harmless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump!
|Thu
|Josh
|2
|More Family Friendly Stores
|Jan 20
|kelly
|1
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Jan 19
|Josh
|1
|A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14)
|Jan 11
|JOSH
|2
|Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|98
|Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Jan 3
|Musikologist
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC