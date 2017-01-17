Nicodemo Scarfo, ex-Philadelphia mob boss, dies in prison
In this Nov. 3, 1986 file photo, Nicodemo Scarfo, lower right, and his nephew, Philip Leonetti, lower left, sit in court in Atlantic City, N.J., when the two were brought before a judge to hear new charges of racketeering, loansharking and gambling. Nicodemo "Little Nicky" Scarfo, whose reign over the Philadelphia Mafia in the 1980s was one of the bloodiest in its history, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at a federal medical center in North Carolina.
