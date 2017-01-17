Nicodemo Scarfo, ex-Philadelphia mob ...

Nicodemo Scarfo, ex-Philadelphia mob boss, dies in prison

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this Nov. 3, 1986 file photo, Nicodemo Scarfo, lower right, and his nephew, Philip Leonetti, lower left, sit in court in Atlantic City, N.J., when the two were brought before a judge to hear new charges of racketeering, loansharking and gambling. Nicodemo "Little Nicky" Scarfo, whose reign over the Philadelphia Mafia in the 1980s was one of the bloodiest in its history, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at a federal medical center in North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14) Jan 11 JOSH 2
News Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 98
Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12) Jan 3 Musikologist 12
the real truth about the jews Dec 29 Fitus T Bluster 2
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12) Dec '16 101resident 10
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,010,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC