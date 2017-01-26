New Jersey pol asks Trump not to ban ...

New Jersey pol asks Trump not to ban internet gambling

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Online betting has been one of the few bright spots in New Jersey's gambling industry, and helped lift Atlantic City's seven casinos to their first revenue increase in 10 years in 2016. But Trump's nominee for Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, said during confirmation hearings he'd like to take a second look at a Justice Department ruling that cleared the way for internet gambling in New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump! 21 hr Josh 2
More Family Friendly Stores Jan 20 kelly 1
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Jan 19 Josh 1
News A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14) Jan 11 JOSH 2
News Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 98
Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12) Jan 3 Musikologist 12
the real truth about the jews Dec 29 Fitus T Bluster 2
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,989 • Total comments across all topics: 278,296,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC