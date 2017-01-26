New Jersey pol asks Trump not to ban internet gambling
Online betting has been one of the few bright spots in New Jersey's gambling industry, and helped lift Atlantic City's seven casinos to their first revenue increase in 10 years in 2016. But Trump's nominee for Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, said during confirmation hearings he'd like to take a second look at a Justice Department ruling that cleared the way for internet gambling in New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump!
|21 hr
|Josh
|2
|More Family Friendly Stores
|Jan 20
|kelly
|1
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Jan 19
|Josh
|1
|A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14)
|Jan 11
|JOSH
|2
|Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|98
|Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Jan 3
|Musikologist
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC