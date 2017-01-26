New Jersey pol asks Trump not to ban internet gambling

Online betting has been one of the few bright spots in New Jersey's gambling industry, and helped lift Atlantic City's seven casinos to their first revenue increase in 10 years in 2016. But Trump's nominee for Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, said during confirmation hearings he'd like to take a second look at a Justice Department ruling that cleared the way for internet gambling in New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware.

