New Jersey man charged in death arrested in North Carolina
A New Jersey man charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found inside an Atlantic City apartment where they both lived has been arrested. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 43-year-old Joseph McCoy was arrested last Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, without incident.
