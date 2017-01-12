New Jersey man charged in death arres...

New Jersey man charged in death arrested in North Carolina

14 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A New Jersey man charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found inside an Atlantic City apartment where they both lived has been arrested. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 43-year-old Joseph McCoy was arrested last Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, without incident.

