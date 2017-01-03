Negative Equity Rate at Lowest Level Since 2007: Black Knight
The number of homeowners underwater on their mortgage continues to shrink as the amount of tappable home equity grows, Black Knight Financial Services found in its latest Mortgage Monitor report. The number of homeowners in negative equity now stands at 2.2 million, the fewest since early 2007, which equates to a negative equity rate of just 4.4%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Mortgage News.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|98
|Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Jan 3
|Musikologist
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|101resident
|10
|Proper Meal
|Nov '16
|lala
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC