NCPD Issues Heroin Public Service Adv...

NCPD Issues Heroin Public Service Advisory

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LongIsland.com

January 27, 2017 - The Nassau County Police Department is currently monitoring a drug outbreak that is occurring in Atlantic City, N.J. The Atlantic City Police Department released a Public Safety Announcement about a bad batch of heroin on Wednesday January 26, 2017. Approximately 10 suspected heroin overdoses have been reported within Atlantic City over the past week which include six on Wednesday, January 26, 2017 between The Nassau County Police Department would like to inform the public and ask that they be aware of the situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who finances them? 22 hr Josh 1
News Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07) Jan 27 wonkashoreboy 38
Dems cutting their own throats! Jan 27 Josh 1
Trump! Jan 26 Josh 2
More Family Friendly Stores Jan 20 kelly 1
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Jan 19 Josh 1
News A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14) Jan 11 JOSH 2
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,643 • Total comments across all topics: 278,423,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC