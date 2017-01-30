NCPD Issues Heroin Public Service Advisory

January 27, 2017 - The Nassau County Police Department is currently monitoring a drug outbreak that is occurring in Atlantic City, N.J. The Atlantic City Police Department released a Public Safety Announcement about a bad batch of heroin on Wednesday January 26, 2017. Approximately 10 suspected heroin overdoses have been reported within Atlantic City over the past week which include six on Wednesday, January 26, 2017 between The Nassau County Police Department would like to inform the public and ask that they be aware of the situation.

