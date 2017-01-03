N.J. wakes up to light snow Friday, but there's more on the way
While much of New Jersey received the expected inch or two of snow overnight, as storm that could bring higher accumulations might be on the way Saturday. Several more inches of snow are possible in parts of New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|98
|Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Jan 3
|Musikologist
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|101resident
|10
|Proper Meal
|Nov '16
|lala
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC