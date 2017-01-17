N.J. political party fundraising plummets amid rise of 'dark money'
Senate President Stephen Sweeney shakes hands with Gov. Chris Christie in this 2014 photo. The state Election Law Enforcement Commission says fundraising by the party leadership dropped dramatically compared to previous years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Family Friendly Stores
|18 hr
|kelly
|1
|Trump!
|Thu
|Josh
|1
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Thu
|Josh
|1
|A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14)
|Jan 11
|JOSH
|2
|Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|98
|Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Jan 3
|Musikologist
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC