N.J. man indicted on child porn charges involving kids in 8 states
ATLANTIC CITY -- An Atlantic City man has been indicted on child pornography and sexual conduct charges involving children in eight states, authorities said Tuesday. Sherman W. Miller, 49, faces 12 counts including causing a child to engage in pornography, possession or viewing child pornography and engaging in sexual conduct with children, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
