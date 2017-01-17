N.J. lawmakers: Force presidential candidates to release tax returns
TRENTON -- A pair of state lawmakers are hoping to send a warning to future presidential candidates who want to follow in Donald Trump 's footsteps: Refuse to release your tax returns, and face a penalty in New Jersey. Two Democratic members of the state Assembly introduced a bill Thursday -- the day before Trump, a Republican, was sworn in as president -- that would prevent presidential and vice presidential candidates from running on New Jersey's ballot unless they submit their tax returns for at least the five most recent taxable years to the State Division of Elections.
