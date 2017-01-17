Museum's duck decoy collection moves ...

Museum's duck decoy collection moves to Hammonton, for now

23 hrs ago

The ducks - decoys from the collection of Fred Noyes - are among about 3,000 items from the Noyes Museum collection that were recently unpacked by volunteers as the museum continues its transition under Stockton University. "It took a week and a half just to get it all here," museum director Michael Cagno told Ther Press of Atlantic City ().

