Man mistakenly shot by trooper files notice that he plans to sue
UPPER DEERFIELD TWP. -- The attorney for the man shot after State Police were mistakenly dispatched to his home in late July has filed notice he may sue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Family Friendly Stores
|Jan 20
|kelly
|1
|Trump!
|Jan 19
|Josh
|1
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Jan 19
|Josh
|1
|A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14)
|Jan 11
|JOSH
|2
|Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|98
|Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Jan 3
|Musikologist
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC