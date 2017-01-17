Man attacks 77-year-old woman at Atlantic City casino hotel
Police have released a picture of the man accused of attacking an elderly woman at the Borgata Hotel and Casino. The man assaulted and robbed a 77-year-old woman from Boonton on Jan. 4 around 4:30 a.m. as she got off an elevator heading back to her guest room, according to Atlantic City Police.
