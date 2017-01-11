MAC's Cape May Music Festival Nominat...

MAC's Cape May Music Festival Nominated for 2017 JerseyArts.com People's Choice Award

Shown here, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players perform during the Cape May Music Festival at the beautiful Episcopal Church of the Advent, Cape May. Shown here, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players perform during the Cape May Music Festival at the beautiful Episcopal Church of the Advent, Cape May. CAPE MAY - The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities announces the nomination of its annual Cape May Music Festival for Favorite Music Festival in the 2017 JerseyArts.com People's Choice Awards. Now in its ninth year, the yearly awards program run by Discover Jersey Arts pays tribute to the work of New Jersey's vital, vibrant and diverse arts organizations.

