Longtime N.J. senator from Atlantic City won't seek re-election, report says

TRENTON -- State Sen. Jim Whelan , a former Atlantic City mayor who has served more than a decade in the New Jersey Legislature, is expected to announce Wednesday that he won't seek re-election this year, according to a report by Politico New Jersey. Whelan, a 68-year-old Atlantic County Democrat, will instead retire after his third term ends in January of 2018, the website reported, citing anonymous sources.

