Longtime N.J. senator from Atlantic City won't seek re-election, report says
TRENTON -- State Sen. Jim Whelan , a former Atlantic City mayor who has served more than a decade in the New Jersey Legislature, is expected to announce Wednesday that he won't seek re-election this year, according to a report by Politico New Jersey. Whelan, a 68-year-old Atlantic County Democrat, will instead retire after his third term ends in January of 2018, the website reported, citing anonymous sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13)
|Tue
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|98
|Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec 4
|101resident
|10
|Proper Meal
|Nov '16
|lala
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC