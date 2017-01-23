Lawyers say 'Real Housewives' stars Chris and Jacqueline Laurita owe them $290K
"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jacqueline Laurita and her husband Chris Laurita walk the red carpet at the Hard Rock Cafe's 20th Anniversary bash in Atlantic City in November 2016. Lawyers representing "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Chris and Jacqueline Laurita in their prolonged business bankruptcy case are claiming that they are owed more than $290,000 in unpaid legal fees.
Read more at The Jersey Journal.
